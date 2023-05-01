A collection of creative connoisseurs coalesced into a community at Causeacon over the weekend, coming out in the biggest numbers ever for the event, according to organizers.
The charity event in support of AWAY was at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center over three days and featured celebrity voice acting panels, cosplay competitions, live concerts, video game tournaments, an assortment of vendor booths and all manner of exhibitions.
The proceeds from the event and charity auction went toward supporting AWAY, an outreach program that supports victims of domestic abuse and assault.
Event organizer Desiree Christian has been helping to plan and set up the event for the last five years.
“Last year was the first year that we came back after the pandemic, and it was the biggest event we ever had, but this year has been even bigger than that,” Christian said.
The continued growth of the convention is due in large part to the grassroots community engagement that the crew fosters throughout the year with events like video game trivia and tournaments.
The convention is the culmination of a yearlong celebration of entertainment, regardless of what you’re entertained by.
Fans of the long-running series "Pokemon" were treated to a panel discussion by veteran voice actors Bill Rogers and Stuart Zangit.
“When I started doing the show over 20 years ago, I had no idea the series would become what it is today,” Zangit said in response to a question from the audience.
The events weren’t confined to the celebrities as there were large-scale video game tournaments featuring games like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Minecraft” and “Mario Party.”
Friends could take their pent-up frustration out on each other in the Sleeping Samurai foam-sword fight while the more artistically inclined could view a large assortment of hand-crafted memorabilia and collectibles in the vendor rotunda. The cosplay contest featured divisions for kids, prop masters, beginners and experts.
“Causeacon is our fundraising event; all the proceeds from this event go to help our clients in ways that grants and other funding resources aren’t able to cover,” said Erin Jones, assistant-executive director of AWAY West Virginia, formerly operating as the Women’s Resource Center.
“We help victims get their independence back, and these types of events allow us to do that,” Jones said.
If you want to learn more about AWAY and the free and confidential services they offer victims of stalking, harassment, or abuse, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram or their website at AWAYwv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.