From the team behind Fright Night in Glade Springs comes Causeacon, Beckley’s own entertainment and fandom convention.
The convention is scheduled for April 28-30 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Armory Drive.
Causeacon is a charity event that raises funds for the local AWAY (formerly called the Women’s Resource Center), which provides resources and shelter to men, women and children who have experienced domestic and sexual violence. The event will feature multiple vendor booths and entertainment panels, as well as guest speakers Stuart Zagnit and Bill Rogers, who are both voice actors from the iconic 1990s television show “Pokemon.”
“We started Causeacon back in 2017,” said Desiree Christian, the event organizer. “I had experience assisting with conventions and just jumped in feet first.”
Christian’s background and experience in organizing large events made her an ideal candidate to lead the entertainment extravaganza.
“I have a history with event organization, managing volunteers, and marketing. My friend Doug used to run a convention in Tennessee where I managed the Artist’s Alley, and I’ve also organized other events like Fright Night and Santa’s Christmas Adventure,” Christian continued.
“A staple of any convention is to have guests who will be available at their booths signing autographs, hosting panels and doing Q&As,” Christian said.
“We also have a lot of our own panels, but it’s open to guests to host their own as well,” he said.
“We have a woman who will be hosting a panel on cosplaying over 30, we have a YouTube karaoke panel, someone will be doing a cooking demonstration for Japanese food, and there are so many others,” Christian said. Other events throughout the convention include video game nights, galactic raves, tabletop gaming, anime murder mysteries, and more.
The event organizers hold several fundraising events throughout the year because Causeacon is not just a convention, it’s a community.
“After the event ends, all of the money raised is donated and we start over from scratch. We also host various events throughout the year, such as Nerd Trivia Night once a month from November through July and the Beckley Gaming Expo (BGX), which is a one-day video game tournament,” Christian explained.
Though there are many exciting events to look forward to, the cause of Causeacon is still front and center. “This is another way for AWAY (Women’s Resource Center) to help reach even more people because fandoms affect everyone, whether they realize it or not,” Christian explained.
