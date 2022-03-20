Catapult bringing “million-dollar act”

lewisburg, w.va. – The Catapult Dance Company, a finalist on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” will be putting on a show at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium.
As Howie Mandel put it during the dance group’s AGT performance, “Catapult Entertainment has been CATAPULTED”!
Millions of people were amazed by the company and fell in love with its four network television presentations on “America’s Got Talent.”
Howard Stern bowed to them and called them a “million-dollar act”; Heidi Klum still has a crush on them. Offers to perform poured in like a tidal wave.
Catapult has been touring worldwide ever since. They have performed live for the royal family in Saudi Arabia, wowed audiences in Geneva; Stockholm; Vilnius, Lithuania; Lagos, Nigeria; Monte Carlo; Lincoln Center in New York and of course Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition, Catapult has grown a devoted audience in Germany which has commissioned extensive touring for the fourth year in a row.
Each year the group’s touring has grown until now when they are doing four months and over 88 shows all over the country. Plans are underway already for tours of Italy, Spain, France, and England.
Catapult has provided shadow choreography for an original musical bound for Broadway next season and continues to create new work and to innovate within the genre.
No other company has the proprietary technology for creating color shadows, and their dance “Angel Heart” is unlike anything else out there.
Many major corporations have hired Catapult to represent their brand and tell their story. Here is a list of just some of them: Bridgestone Tires, Girl Scouts USA, John Deere Tractor, William Raveis Realty, Project Hope, YMCA, Pfizer Pharmaceutical, Eli Lily Pharmaceutical, Abbot Pharmaceutical, National Association of Homebuilders (the biggest convention of its kind in the world), Ultimate Software, UPS and many more.
Catapult was recently a special guest on the television show “Italia’s Got Talent,” and their other television and film credits include four network appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” several films for internet and appearances by the company’s director, Adam Battelstein, on “Good Morning America,” the “Today” show, the Conan O’Brien show, the Oprah Winfrey show and the 2007 Academy Awards.
Tickets for the Leisburg show are $20 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, or stopping by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. The Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.