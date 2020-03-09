The Raleigh County Historical Society Cartography Club has announced its all field-trip program for 2020. Activities range from visits to Beckley Water Company facilities to a reprise of its tour of the State Archives in Charleston.
Wednesday, April 29, 6 p.m., the club will visit Beckley Water Company’s Pluto Road Water Treatment Plant. From the U.S. 19/W.Va. 3 intersection at Shady Spring, take W.Va. 3 east toward Hinton for 1.1 miles; turn left onto Pluto Road (W.Va. 27) and proceed 1.9 miles across bridge to right exit into treatment plant parking lot.
Saturday, June 13, 1 p.m., the club returns to the Culture Center in Charleston. Assemble at the southwest corner of the Tamarack parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m. to form carpools. Archivist Randy Marcum will provide a briefing in the archives library at 1 p.m., then lead a tour of the facility and its collections.
Wednesday, June 25, 6 p.m., the club will assemble at the Beckley Water Company Sweeneysburg Water Treatment Plant. From the Harper Road (W.Va. 3) junction with Dry Hill Road (W.Va. 4), take Dry Hill Road north 1.25 miles; turn left onto Sweeneysburg Road and proceed 1.25 miles to left exit into treatment plant parking lot.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., the final outing will be a presentation on underground mapping. The club will visit the Mine Safety and Health Academy in Beaver. From the U.S. 19/W.Va. 3 junction with Airport Road (W.Va. 307), take Airport Road north 2.25 miles (7/10 mile north of I-64 interchanges); turn left onto Academy entrance road; follow security guard instructions.
The club encourages carpooling to these events.
All Cartography Club activities are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Merle Cole at 304-207-7093 or Tom Sopher at 304-222-9445.