Question:
I had an ultrasound of my neck done because I was complaining of feeling dizzy. My doctor said that I had a 60 percent blockage of my carotid arteries on the right side of my neck and that I need to take an aspirin and cholesterol medication or risk having a stroke. I was really worried. Is there anything else I can do to prevent myself from having a stroke?
Answer:
You can also cut out other high-risk factors for a stroke such as smoking and drinking. You also want to adhere to your doctor’s recommendations of taking an aspirin and cholesterol-lowering medication. This medication combination will help keep the blood flowing through the arteries. Eating a low-salt and low-cholesterol diet will also help. Do not forget to exercise at least 30 minutes a day.
Question:
I have a lot of Charlie horse cramps in my legs and my toes and feet hurt at night. I wear high-heeled shoes or boots at work all day and I don’t know if it is because of my shoes or if I have some sort of vitamin deficiency.
Answer:
Both can cause cramps in your legs. High-heeled shoes during long work hours do cause discomfort by the end of the day. Try not to wear shoes that are too high and if you do, then try to take them off a few times during the day. When you suffer from many cramps, you may be low in one of these vitamins: magnesium, B12, or calcium. Try to get a healthy and balanced diet and if you are having trouble, the one-a-day multivitamin does help.
