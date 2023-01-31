Lewisburg, W.Va. – Kicking off the clay workshops in Carnegie Hall's Spring Class & Workshop series is experienced teaching artist Kelsie Tyson with Feel for the Wheel followed by Ceramic Earrings and Pendants, both on Feb. 4 in the pottery studio.
Feel for the Wheel is a one-day class that teaches students the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel. During class, participants will make two to five pieces, picking their best to be fired.
Students will also have their choice of single glaze options for their pot.
Saturday class dates to choose from are Feb. 4, March 18, 25, April 15, 29, May 13, and 27. Class time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students must be at least 6 years old and class size is limited. Cost is $60 ($45 for members).
Also beginning on Feb. 4 is Kelsie’s Ceramic Earrings and Pendants Family Fun Class. This workshop from 1:30 - 3 p.m. teaches students basic hand-building and glazing techniques to make custom earrings and pendants from clay.
Projects will be fired by Carnegie Hall and available for pick-up later.
Students must be at least 12 years old and class size is limited. Ceramic Earrings and Pendants will also be offered on March 25. Cost is $55 ($45 for members) and all materials are provided.
Another class led by Tyson is hand building a Ceramic Serving Tray. Classes are Saturdays, March 18 and May 20, from 1:30 - 3 p.m. Students will be taught basic hand-building and underglaze transfer techniques to make custom plates or serving trays from clay.
Students must be at least 12 years old and class size is limited. Cost is $65 ($55 for members) and all materials are provided.
Tyson’s popular five-week series Scratch the Surface: Sgraffito Club is back starting Monday, Feb. 20.
Sgraffito is a ceramic surface design technique involving scratching through a decorative layer of slip or underglaze to reveal the underlying clay body. Sgraffito Club invites students to learn traditional and contemporary sgraffito techniques in a five-week course.
Students will start the course mimicking surfaces and eventually develop their own imagery to create a three-piece matching set of wares.
Section 1 takes place on Mondays, Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, and 20; from 6-8 p.m. Section 2 takes place Mondays, April 17, 24, May 1, 8, and 15, from 6-8 p.m. Students must be at least 16 years old and class size is limited. Cost including clay, glazes, and firings is $200 ($185 for members). All students 50 years of age and older qualify for an automatic scholarship and pay only $110.
Tyson’s final spring 2023 class is Seize the Clay, a six-week series that invites student to learn basic hand building and popular surface design techniques utilized throughout the clay community. By the end of the workshop, students will complete four projects and have finished a three-piece hand-built pottery set. No experience necessary. Class dates are Wednesdays, April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 6-8 p.m. Students must be at least 16 years of age. Cost is $185 ($165 for members) and all materials are provided. All students 50 years of age and older qualify for an automatic scholarship and pay only $100.
Limited scholarships for classes and workshops are available for students ages 50 and over thanks to the Mary B. Nickell Foundation.
To enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. A Classes & Workshops brochure is also available at Carnegie Hall.
