lewisburg, w.va – Carnegie Hall will present Black Opry Revue in the Hamilton Auditorium Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Black Opry Revue is the touring company of the Black Opry, a collective supporting and promoting Black country, folk, blues, and Americana musicians. Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception from 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. in the Board Room.
The Black Opry was started in 2021 by Holly G., a writer and flight attendant from Virginia. The intent of the Black Opry is to allow Black country music artists to tour and perform.
The lineup for the Carnegie Hall performance includes Justin Reid, Lauren Napier, Whitney Monge, and Roberta Lea.
Tickets start at $23, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
