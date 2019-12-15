Carnegie's Fantasy fundraiser to return

lewisburg — Early-bird priced tickets are now on sale for Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy in Black and White.
The event will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. Early-bird tickets are $125 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,500.
The original Fantasy fundraisers were themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at multiple locations in the Greenbrier Valley. Past Fantasies included Fantasy in White, Fantasy in the Jungle, Fantasy on the Farm, and Rock and Roll Fantasy. The theme for 2020 is Fantasy in Black and White. Be creative or be conservative — just make sure you dress in black and white.
2020 Fantasy in Black and White guests will enjoy a strolling dinner, two complimentary drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment and a silent auction. The Greenbrier is offering complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate of $149 for the weekend for Fantasy guests. Call 877-935-0423 (Opt. 2) to reserve.
The Fantasy committee is chaired by Carnegie Hall Board Treasurer Sharon Rowe and includes Sarah Umberger, Jennifer Orr, Mary Payne, Erin Hurst, Mary Hutchinson, Leslie Bicksler, Jonathan Hemby, Suzanne Cronquist, Molly Arbogast, and Philip McLaughlin.
Irresistible Groove will provide the music. Irresistible Groove is a highly acclaimed live-event band that has been gracing the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, N.C., area and beyond with beautiful and entertaining music for years. For more information visit www.irresistiblegroove.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Development Director Molly Arbogast at development@carnegiehallwv.org. Early bird ticket price and discount room rate end Feb. 13, 2020.
For tickets or more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Ticket sales end March 6, 2020.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives and world-class performing/visual arts programming.