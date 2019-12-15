Carnegie's Fantasy fundraiser to return

submitted photoTickets are now on sale for Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy in Black and White. The event will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. Early-bird tickets are $125 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,500. The original Fantasy fundraisers were themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at multiple locations in the Greenbrier Valley. Past Fantasies included Fantasy in White, Fantasy in the Jungle, Fantasy on the Farm, and Rock and Roll Fantasy. The theme for 2020 is Fantasy in Black and White. Be creative or be conservative — just make sure you dress in black and white. For tickets or more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Ticket sales end March 6, 2020.