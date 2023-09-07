Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall is recruiting volunteers for its 2023-2024 season and will conduct two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The first session will take place from 10:30 a.m. - noon and the second session will run from 4 - 5:30 p.m.
Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering at Carnegie and take a tour and learn more about the hall. The training is mandatory for ushering at performances.
During last season over 180 volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours at Carnegie Hall by volunteering as ushers, ticket-takers, administration assistants, poster distributors, archivists, Kids’ College helpers, exhibit assistants, special events assistants and committee members.
For more information and orientation sign-up, contact Volunteer Coordinator Teri Hartford at 304-645-7917, email volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer, or stop by 611 Church St. in Lewisburg.
