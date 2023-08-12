lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is recruiting volunteers for its 2023-2024 season as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Volunteer opportunities include ushering, assisting at receptions and Main Stage Lounge, educational programing, office assistance, mailings, special events such as Taste Of Our Town, and serving on various committees.
Carnegie Hall will conduct two volunteer orientations on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. to noon. or 4:30 to 6 p.m. Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering at Carnegie, as well as take a tour and learn more about the Hall. Volunteering is fun and a great opportunity to meet new people while making an impact on Carnegie Hall’s ability to continue providing quality programming. The training is mandatory if you would like to usher for performances.
During last season over 180 volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours at Carnegie Hall by volunteering as ushers, ticket-takers, administration assistants, poster distributors, archivists, Kids’ College helpers, exhibit assistants, special events assistants, and committee members.
By volunteering, you help keep the arts and education thriving at Carnegie Hall.
For more information and orientation sign-up, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Teri Hartford at 304-645-7917 or volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer, or stop by 611 Church St. in Lewisburg.
