Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall’s Spring Exhibits will open Friday, April 7, featuring three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists.
The upcoming exhibits feature works by artists William Todd Gambill (Old Stone Room), Dana Wheeles (Lobby Gallery), and John Coffey (Museum Gallery). Opening receptions will be at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
Gambill is from South Charleston and studied Commercial Art and Design at West Virginia State University. He uses acrylics, pen and inks, watercolors, pencil, ball point pens, markers and Photoshop to create art.
Wheeles will exhibit her works in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery. Wheeles lives in the countryside outside of Charlottesville, Va., creating work in her Deerhawk Art Studio. She encounters a new animal friend every day, and one by one, they found their way into her art. Mandalas are also a core feature of her work.
Coffey is a watercolorist specializing in landscapes and buildings, primarily in and around southern West Virginia but also other parts of the world. He grew up in Monroe and McDowell counties and lives in Mercer County.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The exhibits will run through June 26. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
