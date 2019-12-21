Carnegie Hall to present Crys Matthews to kick off new decade

Carnegie Hall will kick off the new decade with a performance by prolific lyricist and composer Crys Matthews in the Hamilton Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
D.C.'s Crys Matthews is nothing if not ambitious. In August, she simultaneously released both a new full-length album, “The Imagineers,” and an EP, “Battle Hymn For An Army Of Lovers.” These collections showcase two sides of Matthews’ dynamic songwriting. “The Imagineers” is a selection of thoughtful songs about love and life while “Battle Hymn For An Army Of Lovers” tackles social justice themes. Songs from both projects have already won her recognition and awards. She was one of t10 finalists (from a pool of 5,000) in this year's NewSong Music Competition and, after performing at Lincoln Center on Nov. 30, she was named grand-prize winner. Matthews also won the People Music Network's Social Just Songs contest at the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance.
Matthews blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies and punctuated by honest, original lyrics. Having been compared to everyone from Toshi Reagon to Tracy Chapman to Ruthie Foster, Matthews’ eclectic infusion of genres has won her honorable mentions at the 2013 and 2014 Mid-Atlantic Song Contest and extensive radio play from Woman of Substance radio to WTJU-Charlottesville and WMRA-Harrisonburg to KBOO-Portland. Matthews has shared stages with Melissa Ferrick, Chris Pureka and Liz Longley, as well as several regional artists such as Owen Danoff, Eliot Bronson, and Heather Mae.
Equally at home in an acoustic listening room as she is on stage at large music festivals, Matthews has quickly gathered a loyal following on the east coast playing such prestigious venues as The Birchmere, The Hamilton, and Jammin' Java. Matthews’ festival and showcase roster has included BMI's Island Hopper Songwriter Festival, the 40th Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival, Folk Alliance International, 30A Songwriters Festival, Northeast Regional Folk Alliance and many more.
A prolific lyricist and composer, Matthews has found inspiration in her surroundings — from driving through the Blue Ridge Mountains to the compelling and heart-breaking love story of Richard and Mildred Loving. Thoughtful, realistic and emotional, Matthews’ songs speak to the voice of our generation and remind us why music indeed soothes the soul.
This engagement of Crys Matthews is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets start at $15 and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.