lewisburg, w.va.
Tickets are on sale for Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala: Rubies & Rhododendrons, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m., on the newly-expanded Colonial Hall Terrace at The Greenbrier.
Tickets are $195 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,950.
The original Fantasy fundraisers were themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at multiple locations in the Greenbrier Valley. Past Fantasies included Fantasy in White, Fantasy in the Jungle, Fantasy on the Farm, Rock and Roll Fantasy, and last year’s Fantasy in Black & White. The theme for 2023 is Fantasy in Rubies & Rhododendrons. Be creative or be conservative – just make sure your attire includes rubies or rhododendrons.
Gala Fantasy guests will enjoy a dine-around dinner, one complimentary drink, a cash bar, live entertainment, and both a live and silent auction. The Greenbrier is offering complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate.
Live music entertainment will be provided by Applebutter Soul from Lynchburg, Va. One of the region’s most electrifying bands, Applebutter Soul integrates a range of genres from soul, funk, and jazz to R&B and Motown. Their signature sound features lead vocalist/keyboardist Ty Scott at the helm along with brass sensations Josh Brinkman (saxophone), Kendall Kress (trumpet), Charles “CT” Bailey (bass), and Fred Jackson (drums).
Carnegie Hall Board President Sharon Rowe chairs the Gala committee, which includes Suzanne Cronquist, Mimi deOlloqui-Turner, Maggie Hutchison, Debbie Kilcollin, Kit Lindsey, Jill McIntyre, Nathalie Oates, Cathy Rennard, Sally Bray, Terry Thompson, Mary Catherine Tuckwiller and Tara Wooton.
The 2023 Fantasy Gala Honoree is Angus Peyton.
For tickets or more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit Carnegie Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Ticket sales end Aug. 25.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives.
