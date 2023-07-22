lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Open House and Block Party will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 5-9 p.m.
The open house starts at 5 p.m. and will feature live art demonstrations, performances by local musicians and archival exhibits.
The block party begins at 6 p.m. on Church Street adjacent to Carnegie Hall. The outdoor festivities will feature food, drinks, local beer, wine vendors and music by Irresistible Groove presented by the James F. B. Peyton Fund.
The event is free and open to the public.
Irresistible Groove is a live-event band based in the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, N.C., area. The band has been featured in Martha Stewart Weddings Magazine, Southern Bride Magazine, The Knot Weddings Magazine, Town and Country Weddings Magazine, and many more. Carnegie Hall Fantasy Gala attendees will remember the band from the last two previous events.
“Our band has everything you could want for your event including a horn section, six vocalists, full rhythm section and the largest most diverse song list of any band in the Raleigh area – and the country,” a press release states. “Add all of this to our stellar reputation and happy client reviews and you can understand why we are the most sought-after live band in North Carolina.” The Block Party will also feature food vendor options by The General Lewis Inn and Kitchen 304, and beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
Just added, The Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players (GROUP) will be performing on the front steps.
Carnegie Hall CEO Cathy Rennard notes that Carnegie “is excited to celebrate 40 years of bringing the arts to life with a grateful nod to past visionaries, leaders and stakeholders.”
“We are anxious to join our community in marking this occasion and as we embrace the exciting things the future holds for the arts in our region,” Rennard said in a press release.
Church Street will be closed in front of Carnegie Hall from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The alley south of Carnegie Hall will be open to access the Hall’s handicapped parking.
For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/40th-anniversary or call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
