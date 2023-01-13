Carnegie Hall’s Winter Exhibits are underway with three new galleries featuring the works of regional artists.
The Old Stone Room Gallery, on the ground floor of Carnegie Hall, features works by artist Trish Tuckwiller.
Tuckwiller is a mixed media/acrylic artist who is inspired by nature and her surroundings. Growing up in the hills of West Virginia, she often took walks in the woods observing the insects, wildlife and landscapes. One of her favorite memories is fishing with her father at William's River trying to catch one of the many golden trout that swam there.
Tuckwiller has always been a creator, beginning with clothing and moving on to quilts. In 2016, she experienced a desire to break away from traditional quilting and use textiles and various other elements to create artwork and use it to express her love of nature.
She currently is not only creating with mixed media but also with acrylic paint. Tuckwiller has over 40 years’ experience with textiles/mixed media and continues to improve her skills through self-study of various techniques and classes. She enjoys learning new techniques to implement into her artwork and improve her skills.
She was co-owner of WV Fine Artisans, an art gallery in Lewisburg, where she showed her work until the pandemic struck. Rather than reopen the gallery, Tuckwiller decided to continue to do private shows and sell her work primarily online in order to use her time most efficiently.
She lives in the Greenbrier Valley on a cattle farm with her husband and two cats. For more information about the artist visit www.trishtuckwillerart.com.
