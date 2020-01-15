As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall offers a series of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages. These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in a small group settings at the Hall. The Spring 2020 Classes & Workshops options are now available.
Starting in January and continuing through May, classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, acting, and movement. This fall Carnegie also offers an after-school program, classes for homeschooled students, and special paint nights.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and Fantasy. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV. For more information, please call 304.645.7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.