Carnegie Hall hosting pop-up exhibit

Carnegie Hall is hosting a pop-up exhibit by local artists in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery.
The exhibit runs through July and features art by Margy Green, Karen Lee McClung, Shoshanna Schwimmer, and Patricia Stine. The Lobby Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Greenbrier County native Margy Green creates scenes from worlds or realms inspired by her dreams, from her love and appreciation of nature, as nuanced by her myriad life experiences. While most works are acrylic on canvas, other areas of expertise and execution include pencil, charcoal, and oil pastel drawings, as well as watercolors, gouache, and oils. Green’s work has been exhibited in Southern California galleries and is in many private collections and businesses. On a constant path to learn and grow creatively, she does commissioned work including custom paintings, illustrations, landscapes, portraits, property portraits, murals on canvas, and logos.
Karen Lee Coleman McClung was born in Lewisburg and has lived there most of her life. She graduated from Greenbrier College for Women, Miami of Ohio, and West Virginia University.Painting for McClung started with crayons and coloring books and continued throughout her career. She has developed her techniques from watercolor workshops led by well-known artists including Jeanne Brenneman, Rose Dobbins, Sharon Johnson, Sterling Edwards, Joe Fettingis, Jean Haines, and Robin Poteen.
Shoshanna Schwimmer’s artwork and life are about celebrating beauty. She works in a variety of media. She picks a color scheme and then adds fabric, ribbons, beads, and even costume jewelry. From there, she pares down, as less is better, and adds details. Nature and the joy of colors are her inspirations. Her chapbook Heart Space, including art and writing, is at A New Chapter bookstore in downtown Lewisburg.
Patricia Stine moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in December 2014 in search of a "wild, wonderful" place to retire and call home. Her love of nature and of color influenced her desire to pursue art. She began taking watercolor classes from local West Virginia artist, Jeanne Brenneman, in December 2016. She is a Signature Member of the WV Watercolor Society, a member of Greenbrier Artists, and a member of the Pocahontas County Art guild. Her paintings have won numerous awards in local competitions, and her painting “Gotcha” won ‘Best of Show’ in the West Virginia Watercolor Society’s Aqueous 2021 National Juried Exhibition.
All exhibit art is for sale with part of the proceeds benefitting Carnegie Hall. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call (304) 645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg, WV.
