Carnegie Hall has spring classes set for students

Carnegie Hall is offering Tuesday afternoon classes aimed at providing hands-on arts and sciences educational opportunities for homeschool and virtual school students. The classes include basket weaving, acrylic painting, beginning harp, local fossils, making slime, clay creations, and more.
The first session of five classes starts March 16. A second session starts April 20. Classes are organized by age with 5- to 8-year-olds in one group and 9- to 16-year-olds in another.
Scholarships are available for children and youth 18 and under thanks to a grant from United Way of the Greenbrier Valley. Register early as spaces are limited. These small, socially distanced, in-person classes will fill quickly. All participants are required to wear masks while in Carnegie Hall. To register, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and its annual gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.