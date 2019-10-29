Carnegie Hall’s November/December Exhibits open this Friday at 5 p.m. There will be a reception in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery for Barbara Stanley’s exhibit at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5. Carnegie Hall features three galleries, which display the works of regional artists for two-month shows. These exhibits feature works by Mark E. Trent, Patrick Ruane, and Barbara Stanley.
The Old Stone Room Gallery will feature “Echoes” by Patrick Ruane. Patrick Ruane is an artist living and working primarily in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a Summer Studio on the banks of the Muskingum River in Southeastern Ohio. With a few exceptions, this show is from a body of work completed between January and November 2019. Most of the paintings were inspired by the landscape of the Allegheny and Ohio River Valleys and time spent in Monongahela National Forest, WV.
“Chance Encounters” by Barbara Stanley will be featured in The Lobby Gallery. Stanley has been an artist her entire life and she is still inspired to create fine art. She practices and teaches Ashtanga Yoga and continues graphic-design services for select clients in her Renick, West Virginia home studio. Her Carnegie Hall exhibit is inspired by her travels, nature, watching people and animals do what they do. “I can think of nothing more interesting and diverse to paint,” she says.
The Board Room Gallery exhibit will be “For All That You Are” by Mark E. Trent. Mark Trent is an Appalachia based photographer and filmmaker born and raised in West Virginia. He has worked in documentary and commercial spheres, for clients such as The New York Times, Great Big Story, General Electric, Target, Subaru, CNN, and Warner Brothers, among others, where he tells intimate stories through award-winning photo essays and documentaries. He is a member of the Southern Documentary CollectiveYa’ll and he serves on the board of the Looking at Appalachia Project.
Carnegie Hall November/December exhibits are on display Friday through Dec. 27.
The exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.