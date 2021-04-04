With the health and safety of the community in mind, the Carnegie Hall building is still closed to the public.
Stay tuned to emails and social media for updates about future news and events.
l l l
(ONGOING) CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: All classes are small and in-person.
Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks in the Hall.
Visit carnegiehallwv.org to enroll.
Here is a chronological list:
Harp for Beginners – Section 1: Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15, or 22 and Section 2: Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27
Clay for Kids – Saturdays, April 3, 10, and 17
Clay for Teens – Saturdays, April 3, 10, and 17
Open Studio Stained Glass – Section 1: Mondays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26 and Section 2: Mondays, May 3, 10, 17, and 24
Come Out of Hibernation and Paint – Friday, April 9
Weave an Antique Potato Masher Basket - Saturday, April 10
Beginning Watercolor for Adults – Wednesdays, April 14 and April 21
Weave a Stadium Basket - Thursday, April 15
Wine Glass Painting – Friday, April 16
Fashion Illustration – Saturday, April 17
Collage is for the Birds – Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20
Jewelry Making with Semi-precious Stones – Thursday, April 22
Weave a Bicycle Tote Basket – Saturday, April 24
Woolly Lambs – Saturday, April 24
Wheel Throwing Clay for Adults – Thursdays, May 6, 13, and 20
Reed Rabbits and Grass Mats – Saturday, May 8
-