With the health and safety of the community in mind, the Carnegie Hall building is still closed to the public.

Stay tuned to emails and social media for updates about future news and events.

(ONGOING) CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: All classes are small and in-person.

Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks in the Hall.

Visit carnegiehallwv.org to enroll.

Here is a chronological list:

Harp for Beginners – Section 1: Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15, or 22 and Section 2: Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27

Clay for Kids – Saturdays, April 3, 10, and 17

Clay for Teens – Saturdays, April 3, 10, and 17

Open Studio Stained Glass – Section 1: Mondays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26 and Section 2: Mondays, May 3, 10, 17, and 24

Come Out of Hibernation and Paint – Friday, April 9

Weave an Antique Potato Masher Basket - Saturday, April 10

Beginning Watercolor for Adults – Wednesdays, April 14 and April 21

Weave a Stadium Basket - Thursday, April 15

Wine Glass Painting – Friday, April 16

Fashion Illustration – Saturday, April 17

Collage is for the Birds – Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20

Jewelry Making with Semi-precious Stones – Thursday, April 22

Weave a Bicycle Tote Basket – Saturday, April 24

Woolly Lambs – Saturday, April 24

Wheel Throwing Clay for Adults – Thursdays, May 6, 13, and 20

Reed Rabbits and Grass Mats – Saturday, May 8

