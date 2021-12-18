Carnegie Hall’s January through March exhibits will feature the work of three regional African American artists in rotating galleries when they open Friday, Jan. 7.
Celebrating February’s Black History Month, the exhibits feature works by Jamal Hoskins (Old Stone Room), Doris Fields (Lobby Gallery), and Robby Moore (Museum Gallery). Receptions for each exhibit will begin at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
Moore is the executive director of the Beckley Arts Center. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree in Studio Arts, with a painting concentration, and a minor in Theatre from Concord University.
He began professionally exhibiting artwork in 1999 and in 2004, he co-founded Treehouse Arts Ensemble, an arts organization dedicated to producing original fine and performing art in West Virginia. He currently serves on the Board of Directors.
Moore has curated many art exhibitions in West Virginia and Ohio – many in unconventional spaces. He is also a professional theatrical director and has worked professionally as a scenic designer/artist, costumer, actor, technician and marionette puppeteer.
From 2011 to 2016, he was a resident studio artist at Tamarack, an arts facility in Beckley, where he became a juried artist in 2008.
Jamal Hoskins is a multi-media artist from Glen White. His show at the Hall will feature famous portraits such as Kobe Bryant, Bob Marley, and Larry Bird.
Doris Fields (also known as Lady D) is a visual artist specializing in fabric and canvas paintings. Her art features mostly afro-centric and social justice themes. Fields was born in the coalfields of Cabin Creek and is known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul.” She has six CDs to her credit – including her newest and most recently released, “Disturbing My Peace.”
Lady D has become well known for her original one-woman stage play titled “The Lady and the Empress,” scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. It is based on the life and music of blues legend Bessie Smith.
She has also written a spin-off to “The Lady and the Empress” called “Bessie’s Blues,” an abbreviated version of the original show. She has also authored one book of poetry, “Appalachian BluesSpeak.”
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through March 25.
For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.