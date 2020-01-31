Carnegie exhibits continue through Friday, Feb. 21

Carnegie Hall’s January/February Exhibits continue through Friday, Feb. 21. These exhibits feature works by Dymph de Wild and Matthew Carr. The Old Stone Room is closed through February for renovations.
“Figures” by Matthew Carr is featured in The Lobby Gallery. Carr is a painter from Meadow Bridge who recently started painting after receiving a Bob Ross painting kit as a Christmas gift. What he thought would just be a hobby, quickly turned into a passion. Carr is a figurative painter who enjoys roaming the hills of southern West Virginia. He creates paintings where the viewer may envision being in the scene. He paints using oils in the Bob Ross method.
The Board Room Gallery exhibit is “Other Worlds” by Dymph de Wild. Dymph de Wild was born in the Netherlands and immigrated to the United States in 2006. She received a BFA from the Corcoran College of Art and Design and holds an MFA from James Madison University. Growing up, de Wild would build tree houses in a nearby forest or resurrect a homemade tent-like structure to perform hocus pocus tricks for the neighbors. This sense of play is still visible in her practice today and is somewhat DADA-inspired. De Wild has been working and exhibiting in the U.S., Europe and Africa as a conceptual visual artist. She teaches studio art at James Madison University. For more information visit www.dymphdewild.com.
Carnegie Hall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.