lewisburg, w.va. – Putting an exclamation point on Carnegie Hall’s Classics Series, Steinway “Legend” and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman will perform Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Nissman, along with musician friends, will introduce the audience to the young Franz Schubert, a poet of the piano, and perform some of her favorites including his virtuosic “Wanderer Fantasy” before a performance of Schubert’s most popular composition and everybody’s favorite – the “Trout.”
The classics series is composed of three concerts series hosted by Nissman, designed to introduce classical music and Carnegie Hall to new audiences, as well as inspire and entertain current classical music enthusiasts.
According to Nissman, “The Wanderer Fantasy” was a composition that Schubert had tried to perform but never did because it was too difficult. This informal one-hour program will be presented without an intermission.
Barbara Nissman is an internationally renowned concert pianist and since 1989 has been a West Virginian “by choice,” residing on a farm in Greenbrier County.
Tickets are $20. Students 18 and younger receive free admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
