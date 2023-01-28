Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall introduces “Carnegie Classics,” a three-concert series hosted by Steinway “legend” and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. with "A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love!"
The Carnegie Classics Series is designed to introduce classical music and Carnegie Hall to new audiences, as well as inspire and entertain current classical music enthusiasts.
"A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love!" features Nissman at the piano as she shares their music and stories of some of her favorite composer “friends” – Liszt, Chopin, Prokofiev, and Beethoven.
“'Everyone loves Beethoven’s' 'Moonlight Sonata' and Liszt’s extraordinary Sonata ... and just in time for Valentine’s Day,” states Nissman. She also confesses, “At this point in my life, I only perform music that I am passionate about, and I do love all the music I will perform at Carnegie Hall.”
Performer, writer, lecturer, and frequent guest artist/clinician, Nissman has toured and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, the Far East, New Zealand, and South America. At the invitation of both the Moscow and St. Petersburg Conservatories, she presented recitals and master classes on Prokofiev. Nissman received her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the University of Michigan.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she now calls West Virginia home and lives on a farm in the Allegheny Mountains. In 2008, she received the Governor’s Arts Award from the State of West Virginia. On June 3, Nissman will be inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Carnegie Classics Series will continue with "Gershwin meets Brahms!," featuring special guest The Montclaire Quartet, on Saturday, March 18, and "Schubert Goes Fishing!" on Saturday, May 13.
Tickets are $20 for each performance, or you can purchase all three concerts for $50. Thanks to the Benedum Foundation, adults over 50 years of age have the option of purchasing two tickets to an individual performance for the price of one. Students 18 years of age and younger receive free admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va.
The Carnegie Classics Series is made possible with support from the James F.B. Peyton Fund, with additional funding by Eugene and Annie Jeffus.
