As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall offers a series of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages.
These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at the Hall.
The Spring 2023 Classes & Workshops options are now available.
Starting in February and continuing through June, Carnegie Hall is offering classes and workshops in woodturning, hand crafting tea pots and mugs, sausage making, salt-rising bread making, soap making, making Appalachian medicinals, guided ceramic projects for all ages, painting, drawing, printmaking, basket weaving, fiber arts, craft jewelry, and leather craft. There are classes for adults, children, and the entire family.
In addition to classes and workshops, the Spring 2023 schedule includes a 12-week home school series, a bird watchers club, date night events in the pottery studio, and family fun dates.
Carnegie Hall will also offer a new Appalachian Heritage Lecture Series featuring Yolande Cornelia “Nikki’ Giovanni, Jr., (Poetry and Prose) and Sandor Katz (Fermentation from Appalachia and around the World).
The Spring 2023 Classes & Workshops Series teaching artists include Jack O’Connell, Eddie Maier, Sandra Schmocker, Mike Costello, Amy Dawson, Genevieve Bardwell, Eleanor Marshall, Susan Ray Brown, Jan Darrah, Kathy Talley, Gwendolyn McAllister, Karen Leland, Amie Durrman, Sean O’Connell, Kelsie Tyson, Luke Davis, John Coffey and Tommye Rafes.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
