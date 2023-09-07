BECKLEY, W.Va. – After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Beckley VA Medical Center is bringing back its annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The annual show is in partnership with Shade Tree Car Club and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860. The Beckley VAMC Center for Civic Engagement and Development (formally Voluntary Services) is organizing the event.
There is no entry fee for participation. Shade Tree Car Club will have music and entertainment. Free hot dogs and sides will be provided by VVA Chapter 860.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will also be participating and volunteering. Francie’s Sweets Donut Truck will also have food for purchase.
The public is invited.
