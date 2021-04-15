A candlelight vigil for victims of violence will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. at the Town Square Park in Hinton.
The event is sponsored by the Summers County Huddle, REACHH-FRC, and the Women’s Resource Center to remember all those who have died or been injured as a result of violence and to demonstrate community support for them and their families.
Victims include those who have been targeted by hate groups and racism, including people of color, immigrants and the LGBQT community. Victims of domestic and child abuse and those who have died or been injured by gun violence will also be remembered during the event.
Shalom Tazewell, an organizer with the Huddle group, said “the violence in this country affects all of us and we need to remember each and every victim and show our support for the families and communities that have suffered as a result. Perhaps by doing so, we can also send a message that ‘thoughts and prayers,’ no matter how sincere, are not enough. “
Felisha Hartwell, the Child Advocacy Coordinator at REACHH-FRC, added, “All children deserve to be loved and cherished, and any form of child abuse is unacceptable. We all have a responsibility to keep children safe.” REACHH-Family Resource Center is guided by the belief that all children and their families deserve to be protected, supported, and provided with an opportunity to live lives free of violence and abuse.
In addition to the candlelighting ceremony, the vigil will also feature speakers summarizing the human cost of violence. The event is open to the public and all participants are asked to wear a mask.