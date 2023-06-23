The pitch begins with an 81-room upscale, luxurious destination hotel, to be known as N.600, located in uptown Beckley – a hotel to reinvigorate and restore business and social activity in the downtown district.
The community and economic impact of this $28 million project will bring approximately 80 job opportunities, serve as an anchor for downtown redevelopment and tap into the tourism economy of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
N.600 will partner with the WVU Institute of Technology to fill positions, such as students and graduates of the school's culinary, hospitality, tourism and accounting programs.
The prospectus notes opportunities for the underserved and Intellectual or Developmental Disability (IDD) community.
That’s the plan.
Candice Meade, visionary for N.600, recently presented her pitch to 150 investors through Opportunity Appalachia’s Investor Convening, complete with potential tourism impact and revenue potential for Beckley, the county and the state.
The project has raised interest.
The back story
Until Posh Manna Cake Art came along, Meade was known as a real estate agent. She had a knack for fixing up, remodeling and selling homes.
“When I was younger, people saw me in real estate, but they didn't see the things I would do in the background,” she remembers.
Born and raised on the Maple Fork Road end of Raleigh County, her mom always wanted her to be an artist with a gallery. Her dad was in real estate.
“I never really knew how to do it. I never knew how to make money with art,” Meade says. “A lot of people didn't know that I was an artist because they just saw me in a professional setting.”
Meade enjoys canvas, with watercolors, acrylics, or oil, and dabbled in projects for personal friends and a few people who would pay her on the side.
“It wasn't anything that other people saw, just my family and friends,” she said.
After many years in real estate, Meade and her husband Joe built their forever home in Shady Spring. Upon completion of their Italian Countryside-inspired estate, she was ready to take a different direction.
“I thought I always wanted to dabble with some food,” Meade says. “I just sort of jumped into it and then as people requested cakes and I found myself going into that art world I always wanted to be in.”
“I finally felt like I was in a position to maybe try.”
Seven years later, Posh Manna Cake Art is thriving and for the last two years, Meade has diligently worked toward its expansion. That’s when she found 600 Neville St.
A vision
The main level of 600 Neville St. offers a very large building (formerly known as the Chase Bank building) and three lanes of drive-through access on each side.
At the initial viewing, Meade thought, “Well, this could be a great place for the bakery.” At first blush, her idea was to enclose the bottom and utilize the drive-through.
Then her real estate mindset kicked in and she began to see the location in a much bigger way.
“I thought I could do something with the top, like housing, apartments, or condos for some rental income … I was a little hesitant going forward into a [bakery] business that I was not, you know, as familiar with even though I had been doing it for five years. It was still a little scary.”
Standing on the rooftop overlooking Beckley, taking in the 360-degree views, she thought, “There must be more. This building has so much potential.”
Her vision in that moment was a return to a vibrant downtown.
That led her next steps to WV Hive, a division of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Along with her business advisor, Peni Adams, they began to research what the building had to offer.
With a new vision fueled by a bigger purpose, the thoughts continued to build around the highest and best use of the property.
She obtained the original 1970s blueprints from Silling Architects in Charleston.
“They donated the blueprints to me because I discussed downtown redevelopment and they wanted to be active in that.”
With the original floor plans in hand, Meade learned that the building was intended to be seven stories.
“I thought, wow, it's still not even at its highest and best use. It was going to be so beautiful.”
With new information in hand, it led her to consider the possibility of a hotel. Now, she was getting somewhere as the project began to lend itself toward an anchor for the revitalization of downtown Beckley.
WV Hive brought in NRGRDA. Discussions with the city ensued. Meade forged ahead with the engineering process and hotel feasibility studies. Several feasibility studies.
Meanwhile, for context, the world was trying to figure its way out of Covid, and the New River Gorge was becoming a National Park & Preserve.
“A lot of things were happening under the surface,” said Meade. “All around the area, industry-wise and throughout the state, a lot of good things were happening.
“With each piece of information, we knew that we needed to keep going. And I guess that was the whole mindset, even now … let's see where this takes us. And if it's a no, then we'll go back to the beginning, to the original idea and we'll just stop at that point and figure out where things will land. And each time we would go further, doors would open.”
Now, with contracts in place, she’s way past just talking about it and at the same time finally able to talk about it.
Meade’s next step is to close on the project, which includes several levels of financing, like New Market Tax Credits, grants, and Community Development Financial Institutions Funds. Projects like this also require private equity and private investors.
A project bigger than herself
What began as an expansion of Posh Manna grew because of the potential Meade saw in what the property and a project like N.600 could offer.
“Putting vision to reality and putting the numbers to it is not an easy process at all,” Meade says. “Luckily, a lot of people believe in me and what this project can do for city, county and state. They have put a lot of effort into understanding the vision and getting behind it.”
NRGRDA connected her with Partner Community Capital and Opportunity Appalachia, organizations that provide technical assistance funding to make projects like this possible.
“A project to this scale usually ends before it starts because it is so complicated to really get all those important aspects wrapped around it competently, to get it in a state that you can pitch it to entities that have the resources to fund it, and to make something monumental happen in a small area.
“So, we have the potential to be, you know, back in the heyday. We can do that again.”
Organizations like Partner Community Capital and Opportunity Appalachia look at areas like Beckley with projects that can help put the underserved area back on track.
“It is projects like these … they're bigger than me. I can't do it alone in any way, but they know that if they can assist in getting it to this point, then it could be possible. It could be something that encourages the entire region to jump on board and do the same.”
Meade’s Realtor background has been helpful. “If you're not diligent, you don't get a paycheck. It's very, very important because it's not something that you can do halfway. You can't just list a house and then wait. If you really want to sell it, there are a lot of challenges with every one of them.
“Nothing has ever been ever a whim [with the project]. It’s been a lot of caution to this point and still a lot of caution because there's always something that peeks its head up that you just don't expect.”
Meade recognizes the need for tourism for her project to succeed, to put it on the map, to give it a designation, to really anchor the downtown and bring not only the community together but for tourists who are coming in for so many reasons, including corporate and business reasons.
Whether the building itself, the land or financial changes in the market, there's always a lot of caution that she says she learned through real estate.
When you ask Meade to look ahead five years from now, she sees the project built.
But her cautious optimism is cognizant that the funding process for a project like this takes time.
“I'm hesitant to put that deadline on it because everything has had its twists and turns that are always interrupting what we think is coming next. I've learned to be really, really patient in order to go to the next step.”
With the investors convening, she has some permanent financing to start with and work to do in the financial scenario to fill in the gaps.
“Then if it can't happen, then we must re-evaluate the project altogether and get those numbers right. You know, take something away from the project, possibly,” she said.
In the best-case scenario, it’s funded by the end of the year and construction could begin on the six-story unique, luxurious hotel – which she describes as Alice In Wonderland inspired with an Appalachian Couture feel – and be completed two years later.
“It's been vital to take the proper steps and being patient and diligent. I just decided to continue and continue and to continue.
“As its highest and best use grew, I could see how it could impact our community. Even though it's so scary for me, I could not do it because there are too many reasons to not do it,” she added.
“I feel very vulnerable right now, even talking about it because there's still such a long way to go. And I think it's very easy for people to get the wrong idea and say, oh yeah, look how easy, and put some really high expectations, without understanding this is a community effort for this to happen.”
