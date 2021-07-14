Can virtual reality help seniors? Study hopes to find out

Residents of John Knox Village wear goggles as they participate in a virtual reality study June 1 in Pompano Beach, Fla. The senior community is in partnership with Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab on a study to see how older adults respond to virtual reality and whether it can improve their sense of well-being. From left are Bruce Voelkel, John Dalsimer, Andrea Hipskind and Janet Anding. (AP photo/Lynne Sladky)