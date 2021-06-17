Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Nov. 9, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
The leader of a Bible study group I attend shared the following story.
A few weeks ago, when there was still more daylight in the evenings, she looked out her front window and saw a man heading up the long, winding driveway that leads from the highway to her home. She was alone, and her house is situated a little off the beaten path and surrounded by woods. She had just heard on the news there had been a robbery at a convenience store not too far from her home.
Quickly, she made sure all the doors were locked, grabbed her portable phone and watched from the window. Should she call the police, she wondered. After all, he looked harmless enough. It was right at dusk, which made any distinguishing features of the man invisible — except one. Suddenly, relief flooded our leader’s heart as she recognized the gait of the man. It was her husband. His car had broken down about a mile away, and he had decided to hoof it home.
“I recognized his walk,” she told us, beginning to make a spiritual application. “Can people recognize you by your spiritual walk?”
Her story and questions from the group generated a lively discussion about what our spiritual walk should look like. We learned we should:
- Walk in wisdom, which is defined in James 3:17 as “pure, peace-loving, gentle at all times and willing to yield to others. It is full of mercy and good deeds. It shows no favoritism and is always sincere.” Walking in wisdom will make us peacemakers who plant seeds of peace and reap a harvest of righteousness, the passage goes on to say.
- Walk worthy of the vocation to which you are called. Ephesians 4:1-3 — the characteristics of that walk are humility, gentleness, patience with one another, allowing for the mistakes of others because we are conduits of God’s love to them. We are to make every effort to keep ourselves bound to others in a bond of peace.
- Walk worthy of the Lord, pleasing Him in all things. (Colossians 1:10)
Those aren’t all the types of “spiritual walking,” but as you can see, the list presents a tall order.
I dare say one of the biggest turnoffs to unbelievers is the fact that many believers do not “walk the walk.”
It’s so much easier to go to church, engage in Bible studies and theorize about spiritual issues than it is to go “walk it out.” We Christians say we believe in Jesus and His teachings, but what happens the first time we get seriously hurt? Do we follow His words “to forgive 70 times seven?” In other words, forgive as many times as you need to forgive?
We talk about His teachings on reaching out to the poor, the sick, those in prison, going the second mile, giving someone our cloak (one of the most valuable things a person owned in Jesus’ day). We set limits on our giving. We define who’s worthy of our help and who isn’t. We walk much differently than we talk.
Walking with God’s approval calls for a consistent monitoring of my thoughts, actions, words and motives. It’s a goal worth pursuing.
If I call myself a follower of Christ, I want people to recognize me as such — by the way I walk.