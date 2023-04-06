The Camp Creek State Park Foundation is hosting a ramp dinner and lumberjack competition at the park on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 8 a.m. with a flea market.
The ramp dinner, which includes a ramp casserole, brown beans, slaw, cornbread, a dessert and drink, starts at 11 a.m. and, if supplies last, runs until 4 p.m. Its cost is $15.
The lumberjack competition gets started at 11 a.m.
Also available for purchase will be hotdogs, slaw dogs, nachos with cheese, and nachos with cheese and chili.
