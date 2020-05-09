Calvary Assembly of God, at 319 Sunset Drive in Beckley, will be using Calvary Assembly Phase 1 Reopening Protocol. Worship together will resume on Mother’s Day, May 10.
Also, Pastor John Jordan has received confirmation from Convoy of Hope that a tractor-trailer load of food and supplies will arrive for distribution before the end of the month. This is not taking the place of Beckley Day of Hope, which is still scheduled for Aug. 15. The drive-through distribution will require several volunteers.
On May 10, at 10:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship service only, using strict social distancing guidelines as follow:
Individuals or family units will enter one designated entrance while maintaining a 6-foot distance upon entering the building and maintain such distancing while in the building.
No Children’s Ministry will be provided including nursery. All families will remain together in the sanctuary. The nursery will be made available for a parent to use in the care of their child.
Upon entering the sanctuary, individuals and family units will be seated in every other pew while maintaining the 6-foot distancing protocol from other individuals and families seated in the same pew.
Individuals and family units who are physically able will be asked to use the balcony seating.
There will be no fellowship time as a part of the service.
No offering will be received during the service. Those desiring to give will be provided a designated place in the foyer to do so as service is dismissed.
At the conclusion of the service, each row will be dismissed one at a time. Individuals and family units will maintain the social distancing protocol while exiting the building.
Individuals who have underlying health issues or symptoms of sickness are invited to watch the online service from the safety of their homes.
It is still the state and federal recommendation for people 65 and older not to be in large gatherings. People 65 and older will not be prevented from participating but are asked to use wisdom.
All individuals will be required to wear masks while in the building. Masks will be made available for those who do not have one.
For more information about the protocol, contact 304-252-0717. Those who cannot assemble at the church can view the service live on the public Calvary Assembly Facebook page.