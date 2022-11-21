This week, Calacino's is holding its SixthAnnual Carol S. Weeks Hospice Benefit, expanding what began as a one-night fundraiser to a three-night event that will consist of raffles, 50/50 drawings, and live music.
Jeff and Jamie Weeks, owners of Calacino's, are excited at how much this event has grown over the years.
"This started out as a one-night fundraiser," Jeff Weeks said. "People who were unable to attend started approaching us afterwards, wishing they could have donated, so we expanded it.”
Much work and preparation goes into an event like this, but it's worth every minute to Weeks. His mother, Carol S. Weeks, passed away at the Bowers Hospice House in 2017. He has held this event in her name every year since.
"Hospice made the worst time of my life bearable," Weeks said. "It's an honor for us to give back to such a deserving cause."
Angel Blankenship, director of public relations for the Bowers Hospice House, said that they could not be more appreciative of the Weeks family and the Calacino's staff for their efforts.
"They organize this huge event and take care of literally everything," Blankenship said. "All we have to do is show up.”
Donations have been made by Daniel Ormandy State Farm, Hearts to Hands Serendipity Shop, Salon Bella, Lowe's of Lewisburg, Kay Jewelers, and many more businesses. Just a few of the items to be raffled among other gifts will be $100 fuel cards, jewelry, an electric log entertainment center, massages and healing sessions. Local artists and artisans have also donated to the cause, offering unique pieces like original canvas paintings, acrylic pours, hand-made cutting boards, and much more.
It all starts on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the Thomas Danley Band from 8 - 11 p.m. Then on Friday, Nov. 25, it's the Piney Creek Canyon Band from 8 - 11 p.m. Matt Jones and the Road play the final show on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 p.m. until midnight. There is no cover charge for any of these shows, but any donations will be welcomed.
Anyone wishing to participate can drop into Calacino's at any time during this event to buy chances to win their choice of several donated items. Raffle winners do not need to be present to win during the drawing on Saturday night.
Last year, with the help of the donors and Calacino's, the event raised $7,500. Weeks said he is setting the bar this year at $10,000, but he can't do it without community participation.
The money will be presented to Bowers Hospice House about a week after the event. Anyone wishing to donate who can't attend this week’s shows can drop by Calacino's anytime to do so. Also, the Weeks are accepting checks mailed to Calacino's at 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, 25801. To donate directly to Hospice, go to hospiceofsouthernwv.org.
