In the 1930s, Calacino’s opened its doors for the first time and became the first pizzeria in Beckley. It was a place where young kids would hang out and grab a bite of pizza.
With the savory homemade pizza and an atmosphere filled with friends, it was the place to be. Even an old postcard of the building stated that “there are more marriages made at Calacino’s than in Heaven.”
So, when a couple named Jeff and Jamie Weeks purchased the restaurant in 2016, it seemed that there was something with pizza, Calacino’s and love.
“Thank goodness we enjoy being together, enjoy spending time together,” Jeff said of his wife. “Sometimes it really helps to have another person there who you know you can count on and has the best interest of the business.”
Before purchasing it, they had been customers at the restaurant under the previous owner. Then Jeff retired from his job and was looking for something else to get into.
“This opportunity presented itself,” he said. “So, we took it.”
Guests might come in for the live music, cold drinks, or even good friendships. Yet, many people visit Calacino’s to take a piece of their famous homemade pizza. Though times have passed, and the restaurant isn’t known for young love anymore, one thing is the same – the love for good pizza.
Jeff Weeks said that there are a lot of great pizzas out there, but he believes their pizza chef is their hidden secret to having the best pizza.
“He makes probably about 90 percent of our pizzas,” he said. “He could be put up against anybody. He does a great job.”
But when the pandemic hit, restaurants across the country were struggling to get by. Calacino’s was no exception. It closed for about two months until it was allowed to maintain 50 percent capacity. During that time, the Weeks thought of their employees.
“We didn’t have enough business to pay them what they needed to live,” he said. “So, we felt the best thing we could do was close down, let them draw in unemployment until it was over.”
But Weeks said that their customer base made sure to support them once they were able to.
“That’s why we’re still here,” he said.
And for nearly 90 years, the customers (and the pizza) are what keeps the legacy of Calacino’s alive.
Calacino’s is at 2611 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.