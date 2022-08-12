“Bullet Train” is an off-the-rails action thriller that rarely manages to keep its myriad plot threads tied together.
A David Leitch film starring Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Bullet Train” is a screen-adaptation of Kotaro Isaka’s novel “Maria Beetle.” Though the film retains the novel’s Tokyo setting, controversy arose regarding the Americanized casting of the characters.
Controversy notwithstanding, Brad Pitt manages to carry the film in his role as a charming, therapy-adjusted assassin codenamed Ladybug who is tasked with retrieving a briefcase from a Kyoto-bound Japanese bullet train. The caretakers of the briefcase are attending to the son of a powerful crime boss while assassins simultaneously look to murder him. The plot can get quite convoluted despite how simplistic the premise appears at first glance.
So much of what works in the film is due to Pitt’s presence as a likeable protagonist who finds himself in over his head. The action is surprisingly ultra-violent but that only serves to further contrast with Pitt’s affable energy. As the carnage unfolds around Pitt, he’s able to successfully play the counterbalance to all the lunacy.
There are many surprising cameos as well, and thankfully they’re all given at least something to do beyond simply being a face to recognize. The cast is what gives “Bullet Train” its propulsion; Aaron Taylor-Johnson absolutely steals the show as the abrasive twin assassin codenamed Tangerine while Michael Shannon shows up as the ominous White Death.
The comedy does detract somewhat from the seriousness of the situation and the plot threads are loosely knit at times but “Bullet Train’’ manages to stay on track long enough to make for an enjoyable ride.
Despite casting controversies, Brad Pitt shows that he is still more than capable of leading a blockbuster Hollywood production.
“Bullet Train” is a quaint little story that reminds audiences that sometimes it’s more about the journey than the destination.
— “Bullet Train” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
