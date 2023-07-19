The Boy Scouts of America's National Jamboree 2023 is here, and participants are poised for a rollicking good time.
The southern West Virginia area has experienced an influx of volunteers and Scouts in recent days for the Jamboree, which began on July 19 and will conclude on July 28 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
"We've been working on this actually since about 2018," said National Jamboree 2023 Director Tom Pendleton. "After the World Jamboree in 2018, we had a group of people start putting together for a 2021 Jamboree; of course, that got a little (waylaid) because of the pandemic.
"So we have several of our volunteers that have been part of this process since way back then. We've been planning, we've been getting ready. ... We've got great relationships with the local area, with the police departments, the local police, State Police, the military, all kinds of folks. West Virginia University has been a great partner."
As 15,000 Scouts and their leaders (counting vendors and visitors, the number is likely to climb to 20,000) converge in West Virginia for the leadership endeavor, BSA officials anticipate a new program of emphasis — Leadership Heights — in this summer's Jamboree. According to leadershipheights.org, the program will be focused on an academic curriculum and research and will showcase "that leadership is all around us" and will empower the Scouts in attendance at the National Jamboree "to be reflective and thoughtful in their own leadership journey."
"One of the aims of the Boy Scouts of America is leadership," Pendleton said. "We've brought in a great group of speakers from across the country. We're going to talk about leadership, and we're going to give our Scouts the opportunity to learn about being a leader and learn more about what their leadership is about, and hear more from these great leaders telling them and doing a great speaker series about leadership."
The first National Jamboree on the Bechtel Summit Reserve site occurred in 2013, followed by a second national event in 2017, then the 2019 World Jamboree. The 2021 national event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "So we're really excited to get back into it this year, to get people together in person," Pendleton said. "One of the big things for us is the ability for people to see Scouting is alive, Scouting is well, Scouting is growing. We've been through a lot in the last few years with the Boy Scouts and the worldwide pandemic, but to just be able to get everybody back together and really celebrate Scouting and celebrate what the Boy Scouts of America is all about (is crucial)."
Through trying times, the Scouting mission hasn't changed, Pendleton stressed. "The mission of Boy Scouts is to prepare young people to make moral and ethical choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of Scouting. That's never changed. We've been solid about that for a long time.
"What's going to be different this time is just the ability for those Scouts to really get to know one another in a more intimate setting. We've got a little bit smaller Jamboree than in the past, but it gives them the opportunity to really get to know one another and to really connect with people from across the country. That's one of the best things about a Jamboree, is (the Scouts) having the ability to meet people from all over and get to know folks and to make lifelong friendships."
Tico Perez, volunteer chairman for the event, praised staff who will supervise Scouts during the Jamboree. "No. 1, it's a tremendous staff. We have 2,700-plus people who are paying money to come here to work for two weeks to make sure that our young people have an incredible opportunity.
"So, the staff is incredibly exciting to me. And, then, of course seeing the 15,000 Scouts and Scouters coming together and celebrating this amazing property and each other. Learning to work together, play together and have a tremendous time here in West Virginia."
A new highlight in 2023 will be more active involvement by female Scouts.
"We just started Scouts BSA a couple of years ago," Perez said. "We have units for our young ladies, and they work in young lady units. They don't co-mingle with the boys, but they have their own troops.
"We've had women in our Jamborees for decades, our Adventurers, our Explorers. This will be the first time that our young ladies who are Scouts actually working towards their Eagle Scout are going to be at the Jamboree. They're going to be a tremendous addition for us, and we're very, very excited to welcome them."
Pendleton said Scouts will work on a large community service project in the coming days.
"We're going to have a big service project. It is going to be here onsite, so we're not going to transport them out this time.
"We're partnering with the Walmart Foundation, and we're going to build flood buckets. We know that flooding here in West Virginia is a big issue, so our Scouts are going to build about 5,000 or so flood buckets that we're going to leave here behind to give back to the community."
Pendleton urges visitors to get involved with the activities. He advised those interested in doing so to visit jamboree.scouting.org, look for the visitor page and buy a ticket. That link is https://jamboree.scouting.org/visitors/.
"We have visitor days on Friday and Saturday of (this) week and then Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week," he said. "We'd love for you to come out and visit and hang out with us."
For more, visit www.summitbsa.org/ .
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.