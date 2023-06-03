Growing up in the coal fields of Wyoming and McDowell counties during the ’50s, it was simpler times where hard work was the norm and luxuries were few and far between. The one thing people did indulge in was automobiles.
The Holcombs were no different. They had a penchant for bright, shiny, and fast.
Bill Holcomb fondly remembers his first vehicle. With $1,800 in his pocket, he set out to the Chevrolet dealership for a Nova Super Sport.
“The salesperson didn’t treat me very nice because I was young and I didn’t look as if … I didn’t have insurance … and I didn’t look as if I guess I could buy anything.”
The Nova SS he had his eye on was $2,100.
He left without the car and instead, his dad urged, “Why don’t I just give you the Monte Carlo and buy Mom a new car.” So, he did, and Bill was then the new owner of the family’s 1970 Monte Carlo.
There have been a lot of cars since that time. Sports cars and older collectible cars. But is there a favorite?
“There’s where interesting, I’ll use the word conflict, comes in. My brother (Donnie), we both love Chevrolet, but he has adapted a fondness for the Ford products. I haven’t quite got that yet after being with Chevrolet for so many years,” Bill says.
•••
Bill started in the car business in 1974 at Meade Chevrolet.
Ten years later, the brothers purchased a Cadillac dealership in North Fork, W.Va., and then they established a Chevrolet dealership in Summersville, which at that time was called Gregory Jay Chevrolet.
“We worked in a small dealership group that included Pineville, a Chevrolet store in North Fork and also Summersville,” Bill says.
“My brother was our CPA and later on he became the Ford Lincoln Mitsubishi dealer. While he was doing that, I was in North Carolina working for an automotive group, Hendrick Automotive Group.”
“In 2005, Bill resigned and moved to Florida. And when I moved to Florida, I again went to work for Hendrick Automotive Group after I’d resigned.”
Fast forward a couple of retirements each, and yes, by all accounts they’re supposed to be retired again, yet the Holcomb brothers’ activities would suggest otherwise.
“My brother called and said he had purchased this building and why didn’t we get involved with buying and selling some classic cars.”
The newest activity: Wooden Nickel Used Cars & Performance LLC located on Ragland Road in Beckley.
Wooden Nickel buys and sells classic cars, offers a performance shop for ceramic paint, tinted windows, full details (inside and out), and paint restoration.
“It’s been just a good relationship. It’s a family situation. My wife loves cars, and his wife loves cars. They show cars, and they have a beautiful Ford Thunderbird that has won a number of national awards. So it’s just been part of our lives since we were kids,” Bill says.
•••
Their inventory of cars has come from Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. They’ve purchased from Donnie’s local business partner at the Ford dealership as that relationship is still strong.
The team at Wooden Nickel, which includes Chris (certified mechanic) and Gabby Ashley, also does high-performance additions, like engines and blowers.
Cars bought from Wooden Nickel are serviced through local dealerships, however.
“So, I guess we’re just a used car place that has accumulated some [cars] and we are still looking for others,” Bill says.
Bill admits that he doesn’t handle retirement well. So, when Donnie pitched this idea, it was an immediate yes.
“We’re very close and to do things together is very important to us as a family,” Bill says. “And most of the things that we do, we do together. His wife, my wife. My sister and her brother. We don’t hesitate to help each other when we can.
“Our goal here is to buy and sell vehicles. But the other side of that is we both enjoy vehicles. We’ve enjoyed being around people. I enjoy selling things, always have. He enjoys the vehicles and the atmosphere. So, and then, we’ve got Chris and Gabby, and Chris is a long-time car guy. It’s kind of a family tradition.”
No matter how many post-retirement activities there may be, suffice to say, all these years later, Bill and Donnie still get all revved up about bright, shiny and fast cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.