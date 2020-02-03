Bricktop marker to be dedicated in Alderson

A new roadside marker recognizing the legendary jazz singer and entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith — nicknamed Bricktop for her striking red hair — will be dedicated in Alderson Alumni Park at noon on Feb. 15.
Smith was born in Alderson Aug. 14, 1894, likely on the Monroe County side of Alderson above a restaurant which her mother, Hattie, ran in the historic business district, according to a news release issued by the Alderson Main Street organization. The future chanteuse’s father, Tom Smith, ran a barbershop in town catering to white customers during those days of racial segregation.
She left Alderson at the age of 4, following the death of her father, when her mother moved the family to Chicago, where Bricktop began her entertainment career. By the 1920s, she was also an entrepreneur, owning and operating jazz clubs in Paris, Biarritz, Rome and Mexico City.
For the last five years, Alderson Main Street, with the support of the Greenbrier County Commission, has staged a “Tribute to Bricktop” concert featuring singer Susanna Robinson. Robinson and guitarist Bill Hoffman from Roanoke, Va., will entertain at the Saturday marker dedication.
Installed by the town of Alderson, the roadside marker was made possible through a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, in partnership with the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife Program. The Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program offers communities the opportunity to commemorate a part of their local cultural heritage that might not typically be found on a historic roadside marker.
“I thank the Pomeroy Foundation and Alderson Main Street for making this possible, and the town crew for its installation,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver said in the news release. “This marker is just one more way we can celebrate and present the special history of our town.”
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer issued an invitation for all to attend the Feb. 15 dedication ceremony and a small reception afterward at the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.
