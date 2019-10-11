The Friends of Charity Auto Fair Steering Committee has added Brian’s Safehouse as a beneficiary partner of the 2020 Friends of Charity Auto Fair.
“It’s exciting and humbling to be invited to partner with the Friends of Charity Auto Fair and Hospice of Southern West Virginia,” Brian’s Safehouse co-founder Leon Brush said. “We are honored. Hospice and Brian’s Safehouse both help families find hope during troubling family situations. We are both compassionate and caring and about people. It’s a good fit, and we look forward to working together to make a difference in Southern West Virginia.”
The announcement followed a unanimous vote in favor of welcoming the organization in August.
“Brian’s Safehouse was indispensable in the 2019 auto fair,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia CEO Janett Green said. “After all of their help, we wanted to show our support for what they’re doing for our community. Our organizations are here to help the people in our region, and we’re proud to have Brian’s Safehouse with us as we head into the 2020 Friends of Charity Auto Fair.”
In recognition of their service to the 2019 auto fair, the steering committee also unanimously voted to donate $2,000 of the 2019 auto fair’s proceeds to Brian’s Safehouse. Additionally, the steering committee voted to donate $1,000 to Raleigh County Community Action for their contributions to the Friends of Charity.
Brian’s Safehouse offers a 12-month inpatient program at a closed campus in Raleigh County. The program teaches men suffering from addiction emotional, spiritual and practical life skills to cope with life during and after addiction. Brian’s Safehouse uses an individualized treatment philosophy to address the underlying issues behind addiction and focuses on bringing out the full potential of their residents. Brian’s Safehouse has operated for more than eight years in Southern West Virginia. They also operate a facility for women called the Sparrow’s Nest.
The next Friends of Charity Auto Fair will be held July 17-18, 2020 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. All proceeds from the auto fair benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.