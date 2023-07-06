charleston, w.va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday that will allow scouts to utilize various state parks for activities while encouraging scouts to contribute to the conservation and preservation of these natural treasures through service projects.
Under the terms of this agreement, scouts from the Buckskin Council will have the opportunity to camp for free in designated state parks, such as Pipestem Resort and North Bend, as long as the requested facility is available for use on the requested date. Recreational activities may also be provided at a reduced or negotiated rate, depending on volume, availability, operational hours and the time of year.
Before starting a service project, scouting units will be required to complete volunteer agreements and obtain project approval from the WVDNR’s West Virginia State Parks section. State Parks personnel may also provide educational programming, such as merit badge classes and counseling, to visiting scouts.
“This collaboration is a win-win situation for both the WVDNR and the Buckskin Council,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “By welcoming scouts into our state parks, we’re not only providing kids with invaluable opportunities to learn and explore the outdoors, but we’re giving them the chance to contribute to the conservation and enhancement of our state’s precious resources. We hope this experience will translate into a lifelong love for West Virginia. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on the scouts, our state parks, and the community as a whole.”
The Boy Scouts of America’s Buckskin Council is headquartered in Charleston and serves 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. As with all Boy Scouts of America councils, the Buckskin Council helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills and citizenship skills through outdoor activities.
