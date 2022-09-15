Book Review: "Valley of Shadows" by Rudy Ruiz

“Valley of Shadows” by Rudy Ruiz is this week’s book of the week.
Solitario Cisneros hung up his badge and his gun after losing his wife, family, and country. But then the local sheriff and his family are found murdered and Solitario is reluctantly called upon to investigate. An Apache-Mexican seer with astonishing powers named Onawa helps him with the investigation and inspires him to see the worth of his own unique powers. Together they work to solve these heinous crimes and to prevent new ones from happening.
A unique blend of western, magical realism, and horror, “Valley of Shadows” is a powerful, immersive story.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
