Book review: "Things my son needs to know about the world"

“Things my son needs to know about the world” by Fredrik Backman is a collection of hilarious, realistic essays and anecdotes addressed to his son about different aspects of fatherhood.
From the perils of bringing up an infant to advice on how to face life-threatening situations, this book shies away from nothing.
Backman’s writing is hilarious yet serious, heartwarming yet practical, silly yet wise, and an overall joy to read. The book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.