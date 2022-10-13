Book Review: "These Fleeting Shadows" by Kate Alice Marshall

Seeking some spooky as we head towards Halloween? Try “These Fleeting Shadows” by Kate Alice Marshall.
Harrowstone Hall, a massive stone house that’s more commonly called Harrow, has always been in the Vaughan family. Helen was born there and does not know why she and her mother left when she was little, abandoning the rest of their family in the process. Now they are going back to Harrow because Helen’s grandfather has died and has left the entirety of his estate (including the house, its grounds, and all his money) to her. There’s one catch, though. Helen has to live at Harrow for a full year without leaving the grounds or she gets nothing. As soon as she gets there, she realizes that this house and her family are hiding secrets, secrets that could change her life.
“These Fleeting Shadows” is a creepy gothic story that is perfect for fans of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Turn of the Screw”.
This book can be found at the Beckley branch of the library.
