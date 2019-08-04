Book review: "The Stationery Shop"

“The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali is this week’s book of the week.
Roya is a teenager growing up in Tehran in 1953. She finds a safe haven from the political turmoil around her in Mr. Fakhri’s stationery shop. Mr. Fakhri introduces her to one of his favorite customers, a boy named Bahman. A romance quickly blossoms between them and they plan to get married.
The night before their wedding, Roya and Bahman plan to meet in the town square, where violence erupts because of a coup that will change Iran forever. Bahman never shows up and Roya searched fruitlessly for him. She reluctantly moves on and doesn’t see him again for almost 60 years. She’ll be able to ask him the questions that have haunted her heart for so long and will be able to ask a new one: what do they do now that they’ve reunited?
“The Stationery Shop” is a sweet, lyrical story that blurs the lines of historical fiction and romance.
Fans of Martha Hall Kelly and Azar Nafisi will enjoy this one. This book is available at the Beckley branch and through the library’s digital reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Library.