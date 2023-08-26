In “The Radcliffe Ladies’ Reading Club” by Julia Bryan Thomas, the love of books brings people together from all walks of life.
It’s 1955 and four women become close friends while attending Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, even though they all have different aspirations for their college experience. Tess is a studious, ambitious girl who has dreams of a career one day; Evie is a farm girl who wants to find a husband and move back to the country; Merritt longs to join the art history community and Caroline is a beautiful, glamorous and exceedingly wealthy young woman who just wants to enjoy freedom before being confined to marriage and home. They join Alice, the owner of a bookstore, in her monthly book club and find their ideas and beliefs about life challenged through literature.
When something horrific and unspeakable happens to one of them, tensions rise and the bonds of friendship are tested like they never thought possible. The young women must decide how they move forward – down the wedding aisle or strike a path for independence. “The Radcliffe Ladies’ Reading Club” is a heart-wrenching yet inspiring addition to everyone’s reading list.
This book is available at our Beckley branch and one of the library’s e-reading services.
