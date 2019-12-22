Book Review: "The Night Baafore Christmas"

“The Night Baafore Christmas” by Dawn Young and illustrated by Pablo Pino is a good picture book to pick up this week.
It’s Christmas Eve and Bo can’t get to sleep. He starts counting sheep but, when he still can’t sleep, the sheep go on strike! Bo has 10 unruly sheep to round up and put to bed, all before Santa comes. Can he do it?
Heartwarming and full of quirky illustrations, this book will make any reader smile this holiday season. This book is available at the Beckley branch.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.