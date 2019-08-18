Book review: "Jesus, King of Strangers"

Questions about immigration and the global refugee crisis have been increasingly on the minds of world leaders and their citizens. Sometimes coupled with those questions are queries about what Christians should do concerning these issues.
“Jesus, King of Strangers: What the Bible Really Says about Immigration” by Mark W. Hamilton is a book that can offer answers.
It takes a look back into different migration narratives in both the old and new testaments and shows readers how the wisdom of those stories can be applied to current events.
“Jesus, King of Strangers” is thoroughly researched, respectfully written, and provides useful information about a hot-button issue for all types of Christians, people of various faiths, and nonbelievers alike. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.