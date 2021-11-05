Book review "It Fell From the Sky"

Searching for a new picture book? Try “It Fell from the Sky” by the Fan Brothers, this week’s book of the week. Something colorful, round, and hard has fallen from the sky! None of the bugs or animals in the garden know what it is. Frog discovers it isn’t a gum drop. Luna Moth finds out it isn’t a chrysalis that’s waiting to be hatched. Spider knows what he’s going to do with the Wonder from the Sky: He’s going to open a place called WonderVille and charge admission at one leaf apiece. Spider soon realizes, however, that even the most thought-through plans can suddenly come undone.
“It Fell from the Sky” is a beautifully illustrated story with an unexpected twist. Copies can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.