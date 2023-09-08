Middle school is hard enough but in the graphic novel “Four Eyes” by Rex Ogle and Dave Valeza, Rex finds everything to be just a little tougher when he learns he must get glasses.
He arrives at sixth grade only to learn that he is the only kid who didn’t have a growth spurt over the summer, his fifth grade best friend became popular and no longer wants to hang out with him, his family is struggling financially after his parent’s divorce and he can’t see the board in any of his classes. He tries to find a pair of glasses to make him look cool but the only ones his family can afford are a pair of thick-rimmed glasses. He navigates sixth grade being bullied and making one friend but struggles with accepting his new glasses and what they mean to him. With love and support from his mom, stepdad, and abuela, he learns what really matters – who you are inside and who supports you when things are tough.
“Four Eyes” is an insightful coming-of-age graphic novel that tackles the difficult issues of fitting in and finding where you stand with yourself.
This book is available at our Beckley branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.