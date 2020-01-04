BOOK REVIEW: "A Day so Gray"

2020’s first book of the week is “A Day so Gray” by Marie Lamba and illustrated by Alea Marley.
Two friends decide to go for a walk on a cold day that seems dull and bland. One friend challenges the other to see the beauty and colors all around them and she soon realizes that the wintry day wasn’t so dull after all.
“A Day so Gray” is a simple yet profound story about how looking for beauty and good can transform any day, no matter how gray.
Alea Marley’s illustrations are beautifully colored and detailed.
Copies of this book can be found at the Beckley and Shady Spring branches of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.